Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Nextgen Healthcare has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

