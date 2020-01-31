NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $0.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.80) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexTier Oilfield Solutions an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

