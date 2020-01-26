NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,547,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

