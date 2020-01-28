NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

