NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:NFEC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.09. NF Energy Saving shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 208,415 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

