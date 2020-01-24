NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives $14.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

NGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NGL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,879. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

