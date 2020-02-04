NGL Energy Partners (NGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGL shares. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

