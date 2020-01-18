NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $18.90 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 50,765 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $643,192.55. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 84,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $998,033.25. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,014 and sold 116,422 shares valued at $3,674,205.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

