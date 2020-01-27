NIC (EGOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect NIC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGOV stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

