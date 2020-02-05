NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of EGOV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,826. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NIC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIC by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com