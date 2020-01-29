Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Nice posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. 169,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Nice has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nice by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nice by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

