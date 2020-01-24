Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $159.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nice during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.56. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

