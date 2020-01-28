Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $163.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.70. 7,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,035. Nice has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth $705,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nice by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

