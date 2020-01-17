Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.80

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $165.65, with a volume of 2866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

