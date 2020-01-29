Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

TREC stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a P/E ratio of -234.59 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

