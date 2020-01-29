Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $8.88. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $196,106.40. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $141,267.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Nicholas Financial worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

