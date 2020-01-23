Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Up 25.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)’s stock price shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 338,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 140,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

