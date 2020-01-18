Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 979 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24.

IFF opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

