Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,277,850.90. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

