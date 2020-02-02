Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NJDCY stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $31.74. 84,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,132. Nidec has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.27.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

