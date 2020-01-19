Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.65

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.65 and traded as high as $34.94. Nidec shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 28,130 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NJDCY shares. ValuEngine cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?