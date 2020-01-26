Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report $10.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.27 billion and the highest is $10.43 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $42.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.67 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. 3,830,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,650. Nike has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com