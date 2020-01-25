Nike (NYSE:NKE) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Nike’s ranking:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NKE stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?