Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.38. 6,539,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 42,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,185,000 after buying an additional 261,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

