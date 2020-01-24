NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 243. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

