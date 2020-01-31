NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.21. NIO shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 30,665,062 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 12,518.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 416,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIO by 327.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 8,208,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 1,621,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NIO by 388.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

