Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) were up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 131,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 48,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

