Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve