NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. NiSource has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?