NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 360,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

