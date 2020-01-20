Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

