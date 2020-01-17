Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.16

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 170005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

