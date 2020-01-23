NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.21

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.21 and traded as high as $108.87. NK Lukoil PAO shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 34,338 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LUKOY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.84.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

