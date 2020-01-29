NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Up 41.5% in January

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NL Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NL Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NL Industries stock remained flat at $$3.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.67.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

