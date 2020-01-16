Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,212 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nlight stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 331,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Nlight has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nlight’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

