Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Raised to $23.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,118.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nlight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

