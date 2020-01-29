Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $775.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,012. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nlight by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nlight by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Nlight by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

