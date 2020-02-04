NMC Health (LON:NMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 1,026 ($13.50) and last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($14.37), with a volume of 1900871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($17.00).

Specifically, insider Jonathan Bomford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,580 ($29,702.71). Also, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57). Insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $9,711,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,524.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

