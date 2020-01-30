NMC Health (LON:NMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,254.17

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,254.17 and traded as low as $1,331.00. NMC Health shares last traded at $1,383.00, with a volume of 857,575 shares traded.

NMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,648.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other NMC Health news, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68). Also, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,000.

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

