NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 1,350,000 Shares

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

NMC Health stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.00) on Friday. NMC Health PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,599.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,231.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

