NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 468,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $745,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth about $23,048,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

