NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

NMI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. 468,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $745,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 28.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 28.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

