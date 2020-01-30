Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

NE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noble by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,327,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 512,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.52. Noble has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

