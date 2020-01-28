Noble Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Noble Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 800.0%.

NYSE NBL opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

