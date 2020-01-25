Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBL. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NBL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 4,285,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?