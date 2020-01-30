Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.89. Noble shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 45,751 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Noble by 40.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

