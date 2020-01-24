Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) shares shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 29,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 82,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

