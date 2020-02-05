Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.85 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.04 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

