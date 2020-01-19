Nokian Tyres (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Nokian Tyres plc (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) rose 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.79, approximately 1,766 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,666% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

About Nokian Tyres (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

