Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post $702.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $705.87 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $701.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NOMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 27,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,761. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

